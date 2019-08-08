NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite 142 warrant service attempts, a man believed to be involved in multiple vehicle thefts/burglaries from fitness centers last year still has not been found.

Police say they have issued arrest warrants against 22-year-old Devonteze Webb, a convicted felon, after Webb committed crimes in the following locations:

  • Planet Fitness, 5708 Charlotte Pike on Sept. 25
  • YMCA, 3001 Lebanon Pike on Sept. 21
  • YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pike, on April 2.  

In addition to these crimes, Webb is also wanted for evading arrest, drug possession and leaving the scene of an accident in a stolen vehicle after police tired to stop him. Police say the vehicle was taken from the Nashville Athletic Club on Harding Place in November. 

Police also believe Webb may also be involved in two recent vehicle break-ins. The first incident happened on July 7 at the Planet Fitness on Charlotte Pike, while the second one happened on July 15 on Stonecrest Drive.

Detectives are also looking for two men and one woman who used both victims' stolen credit cards. The suspects are believed to be driving a four-door white sedan with a sun roof. 

Webb has previously been convicted of vehicle burglary/theft and has also received warrants for violating probation. 

Anyone with information on Webb's whereabouts or anyone recognizing the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

