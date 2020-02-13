SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna police are looking for a man going around stealing purses from cars.
It’s happening in the parking lots of daycares and Sharp Springs Park.
Police said they started investigating in mid-December.
The most recent case happened in January when detectives said the man broke a window of a car parked at Sharp Springs Park and stole a purse.
"It would put anybody on alert, but I hope he doesn't meet me,” Sabrina Jacal who lives in Smyrna said.
In one case, a mother became an easy target when she left her purse without locking her car at a daycare.
News4 spoke with Detective Allan Nabours who said the man will go to a Kroger on W Sam Ridley Parkway, use the victims’ credit cards to buy gift cards at the self checkout and then throw the purse away in the woods.
So far, Nabours said he’s racked up around $12,000.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
News4 asked police about their biggest worry.
“That he's going to escalate and that somebody might get hurt if he's confronted,” Nabours said.
At this point, police said six women in Smyrna have had their purses stolen.
Nabours also believes a few cases out of La Vergne and Nashville are connected because the detectives found all of the purses in the same place.
"Now is the day and age where you got to keep your stuff secured,” Jacal said.
Police think the man lives in Smyrna or somewhere nearby. He was last seen driving a light color 2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis.
Anyone with information concerning the suspect’s identity or location is asked to contact Detective Robert Monroe (615-267-5455, Robert.monroe@townofsmyrna.org ) or Detective Allan Nabours (615-267-5434, allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org ) with the Smyrna Police Department.
