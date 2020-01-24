NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A sixth grader at Head Middle School has been charged for bringing a pistol to school, which turned out to be a blank gun.
Police say an 11-year-old student brought the gun onto campus. A school resource officer was notified that the student might have had a gun in his possession. The officer, along with school administrators, stopped the student Friday morning and found the gun in his right front pants pocket.
The student admitted he brought the gun to school Friday, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday. The gun did not have any blank rounds inside it.
The investigation continues into how the student acquired the pistol. A MNPS spokesperson sent News4 the following statement:
"During dismissal on Thursday, January 23 a student at Head Middle Magnet informed the SRO of a possible gun on campus and identified the student responsible. The next morning, the 11 year old 6th grade student was brought into the office of Principal Tonja Williams at which point the SRO began a search of the student and found the gun in their pocket. The weapon (new information indicates it was a blank gun) was not loaded at the time and the student was taken into custody. Bringing a weapon to school is a zero-tolerance offense and appropriate disciplinary action will take place, in addition to any criminal charges. No students were injured, and the preliminary investigation indicates no students were threatened.
Metro Schools appreciates the work and quick actions by the School Resource Officer and our partnership with the Metro Nashville Police Department for this program. The safety and security of students and faculty is our top priority and we are relieved that no students were physically harmed as a result of this incident."
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
