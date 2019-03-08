MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MNPD responded to a domestic shooting and stabbing at a home in Murfreesboro on Thursday night.
Authorities say the incident occurred on Crystal Bear Trail at 11:31 p.m.
Police say they found two people with injuries: one shot, one stabbed.
Both people were taken to the hospital.
Authorities say the shooting victim is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the stabbing victim is being treated at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Police say the individuals know each other.
An investigation is ongoing.
