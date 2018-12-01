NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police are investigating a shooting and armed robbery that left a woman with minor injuries on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., the incident happened at an apartment complex on Glastonbury Road.
The victims, a male and female, told police that they were walking through the complex when a man known as "James" approached them with a small handgun and demanded money.
The suspect began firing at the couple when the man reached into his pocket to get his wallet.
According to police, the female victim was shot in the hand and the male victim was not injured.
The suspect fled the area after the shooting and remains at-large. "James" is described as a light-skinned black man with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.
Detectives and K-9 Units are currently on the scene searching for the suspect. Stay with News4 for updates.
If you have any information about the suspect, please call Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
