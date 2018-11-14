NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this morning in Midtown.
Authorities say they arrived at 703 Harding Place around 1a.m.
The police describe the victim as an 18-year-old Asian male.
Police say he was shot at an unknown crime seen and then walked to 703 Harding Place where his family lives.
His family then called the police.
The victim was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing. No motive has been identified yet.
