BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators believe the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Bellevue on Saturday night was targeted.
Metro Police and the Nashville Fire Dept. responded to the restaurant on the corner of Hicks Road and Highway 70 South around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived they found 20-year-old Amanuel Adane dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of his 2002 Mercedes sedan.
Investigators said the victim met with the two men who entered the backseat of the car. After about five minutes, witnesses reportedly heard multiple shots fired. A witness sitting at a red light told police they saw two men speed off in a white 4-door car after the shooting.
If you have any information about Adane's murder and the suspects involved, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
