Sershawn Dillon was shot dead Friday night after he shot Metro police officer Samuel Galluzi.
We now know, this wasn't Dillon's first encounter with the law.
In 2016 police charged him with attempted murder for stabbing someone in the neck.
Dillon took a deal, pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
He received a five year sentence to serve at 60%.
He spent about two and a half years in jail and was released in August.
"We've now got a police officer who has been shot because this guy was out here doing other violent things to other people and we're having to intervene to put a stop to it," said James Smallwood, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Jenny Charles is an Assistant District Attorney in the DA's office and prosecuted the case.
She stands by the plea deal.
Charles said because the victim's stab wound wasn't serious, aggravated assault was more appropriate than an attempted murder charge and, because Dillon only had one felony on his record, five years was a strong sentence.
"He flattened the sentence. There is no more time that Mr. Dillon could have done on this," said Charles.
Dillon's wasn't the only case police were concerned about.
They said Daniel Hambrick shouldn't have been out of jail either.
News4 obtained records showing Hambrick had a lengthy criminal history including one case where his own mother accused him of grabbing her by the neck and hitting her in the face.
When Hambrick was shot dead by officer Andrew Delke in September, he was out on bond for multiple felonies back in 2016.
"Why are the people who have felonies on their record on the street? The District Attroney needs to answer that question," said Smallwood.
District Attorney Glenn Funk told News4, "We ask for high bonds for violent criminals, but every citizen has a right to a bond."
As for why Hambrick was out on bond for two years he said, "Prosecutors in that court were pushing that case as expeditiously as the court system would allow."
News4 wasn't able to reach Dillon's Family.
Hambrick's mother sent a statement saying: "Why are the police not investigating the police officers who are executing people of color. Past behavior should be examined for both the shooter and the victim. If society educates; provides jobs; and housing, convicts would be able to live a successful life as any other citizen."
