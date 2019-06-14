Putnam County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons on I-40

 Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies and K-9 officers arrested a woman and confiscated weapons and drugs in a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on June 10.

According to a news release, investigators seized approximately 46 grams of a white crystal substance believed to methamphetamine, around 4 grams of a green leafy plant material believed to marijuana, drug paraphrenalia, and loaded firearms from the vehicle they stopped.

Authorities arrested Alexandra LaPlume, 18, on drug violations and charges of possession of a firearm associated with a dangerous felony.

LaPlume's bond was set at $7,000.

