First, Madeleine Little heard the noise.
“It’s literally just like moaning,” she said.
Then Little looked out her bedroom window and saw something her brain can’t erase: a man, right there in the bushes, pleasuring himself and using his cell phone as a light.
It has happened to Little three times at her Neese Drive apartment and she isn’t alone.
"I just want the guy to get caught and to go away,” Little said.
Police have taken 21 separate reports in Hermitage and South Nashville.
The first incident happened in January of 2017. The latest happened Wednesday night.
Typically it’s between 9:00 p.m. and just after midnight, and the suspect's disturbing behavior is always the same.
“If we have 21 different reports, that’s potentially 21 different victims who have experienced something in Nashville they never should have, so it’s of great concern to us,” said Sergeant Shaun Rohweder with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s sex crime unit.
Police are at their wit's end. They’ve done undercover surveillance stings. They’ve set up post inside a victim's apartment. They’ve even installed cameras.
“We’ve had no luck with that either, which is very odd,” said Rohweder. They’re now asking for help.
Officers said they need to find this predator and fast, because if he's willing to do this, what might he do next?
“It may start off with a groping in public and then the next time we get a report, it’s of someone getting sexually assaulted, which is very sad, and if we can prevent that with this, we definitely want to do that,” said Rohweder.
Police said if you see the man or know who he is you can call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463 or Metro’s sex crime unit at 615-862-7540.
