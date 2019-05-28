NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Hermitage precinct police say a 79-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed, and they need help identifying the suspect.
On Wednesday, May 22nd, at around 1:00pm, the woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Walmart, located at 4424 Lebanon Pike, when a dark sedan pulled up alongside her, and the driver asked to use her cell phone.
After telling him she didn't have a cell phone, he drove off, but came back to her a moment later. He got out and shoved her to the ground, taking her purse and driving off. She was not seriously hurt.
Witnesses told police that four people were in the car, and the driver was a black man of average height, with short dreadlocked hair. The car was said to have front-end damage.
If anyone can provide information about the suspects, the car pictured, or this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips can be provided anonymously, and information leading to the arrest of suspects may earn tipsters a cash reward.
