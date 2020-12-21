NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police need the public's help to identify a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run.
Officials tell us on October 26th, a driver hit and killed a woman on 4th Avenue North at Church Street.
The victim, 62-year-old Mary Brown, was crossing the street around 5:45 a.m. when it happened. The driver did not stop after she was hit.
Brown was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died four days later.
The suspect's vehicle has damage on its hood and the passenger side of the windshield.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle from the attached photo or has information about its driver is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME.
