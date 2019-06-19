NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives from the Hermitage Precinct are asking for the community assistance in identifying two men wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of Joe Louis Bass, 29, outside 148 Lafayette Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the two men were in the area of the homicide and are believed to have information about the circumstances surrounding Bass' death.
Detectives released surveillance photographs from the vicinity of the shooting, which show the two men, and a car.
At this stage in the investigation, police said it appeared that Bass attempted to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman, and that the man may have attempted to rob him.
Detectives are working to confirm information developed so far about the couple who was arguing.
Anyone with information about the men in the photos or the murder of Joe Bass is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
