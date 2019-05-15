MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who took a guitar from a Murfreesboro music store and later pawned it in Smyrna.
Police said Hayden Snyder, 32, stuffed a Fender Telecaster Guitar down his pants on April 26 and walked out of String Shop on Maple Street.
About 40 minutes later he pawned the guitar at Kwik Kash Pawn in Smyrna.
If you have information about Snyder’s whereabouts, call Murfreesboro Police Det. Kerry Thorpe at 615-893-2717.
