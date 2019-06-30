NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man died after being shot outside a Super Eight Motel.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m. a man and a woman were walking back to the Super Eight Motel on Princeton Place where they were staying when two men reportedly ran out of the laundry room and robbed them.

The man was shot and later died at a local hospital. He has been identified as 20-year-old Anthony Goodall of Lebanon. Goodall appears to have been targeted and his belongings were taken. 

The two suspects have not been identified as Hermitage Precinct detectives continue to investigate the incident. They are believed to have fled in a white car. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

