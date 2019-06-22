NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Police's Central Precinct are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they believe have knowledge of a fight downtown that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the fight happened at 3 a.m. Saturday near 2nd and Commerce.
Nicholas Christian, 30, was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
Detectives have found out that Christian was involved in several fights early Saturday, and at one point, he was knocked to the ground and was punched continuously before a witness intervened.
It's not clear whether the man was unconscious while the punching occurred.
Downtown surveillance cameras recorded images of persons who are believed to have been involved in the final fight or were present as it occurred.
Anyone recognizing them from the surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Additionally, police said it appears persons took cell phone video or photos of the fight. Those persons are also asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
