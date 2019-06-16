MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Millersville are seeking a man they say broke down the door of a home and robbed the homeowner early Sunday.
According to a news release, investigators say Matthew Mitchell Summers, 31, went to a home at Cedarwood Mobile Home Park on Louisville Highway and attempted to break into a home around 1:00 a.m.
Officers say Summers wasn't successful in entering the residence, but he did cause damage to the home.
About seven hours later, police say Summers knocked on the door of the same home and identified himself as a police officer.
The homeowner did not open the door, and Summers tore a window air conditioner unit out and entered the residence through the window, officers say.
Summers robbed a woman living in the home and took her cell phone, preventing her from calling 911, according to police.
The suspected robber ran away and may be armed with a large knife.
Summers was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored shorts, and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
He may be traveling in a blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Tennessee license plate 7N46A2, police say.
Emergency crews took the woman to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say anyone who sees Summers should contact them immediately.
