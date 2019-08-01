NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police are seeking the public's help in identifying or locating a man suspected of robbing a Nashville bank Thursday.
Police say the unidentified man entered the U.S. Bank branch in the 4000 block of Harding Pike just after 10:00am Thursday.
The suspect passed a robbery note to the teller, but did not show a weapon of any kind.
It appears the suspect left with some money, but MNPD has not specified how much was stolen from the bank.
If you know this person or know where he may be, please call MNPD at 615-742-7463.
