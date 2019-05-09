MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are trying to identify a man who cashed a fraudulent check last month at a Mount Juliet bank.
Police said the suspect cashed the check on April 11 at the Bank of Tennessee, 1982 Providence Parkway.
Detectives determined that the check was likely duplicated from an original check that was previously cashed. It’s also possible that the suspect lives or frequents East Tennessee.
If you have information about the suspect, call police at 615-754-2550 or anonymous information may be provided at 615-754-TIPS (8477).
