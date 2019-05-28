NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify two suspects who stole a credit card from a car and may have committed other crimes in the Nashville area.
Police said a man and woman used a stolen credit card at a Fesslers Lane market in the early hours of May 13.
The card was taken a short time earlier from a minivan parked at 43 Hermitage Ave. The owner of the minivan returned to the vehicle and found the driver’s side window had been shattered and her belongings were taken.
The suspects left the market in a small hatchback vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
