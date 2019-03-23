Calvionea Johnson - missing Smyrna teen - 3/23/19

Calvionea Johnson, 17, was last seen on March 10 after leaving her father's home in Smyrna. (Photo: Smyrna Police Department)

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking assistance finding a teenage girl who was last seen on March 10.

Smyrna Police said Calvionea Johnson, 17, left her father’s home wearing a pink jacket. She is considered a runaway juvenile.

Police believe she is in the Nashville area.

If you have information about Johnson’s whereabouts, contact Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.