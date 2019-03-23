SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking assistance finding a teenage girl who was last seen on March 10.
Smyrna Police said Calvionea Johnson, 17, left her father’s home wearing a pink jacket. She is considered a runaway juvenile.
Police believe she is in the Nashville area.
If you have information about Johnson’s whereabouts, contact Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
