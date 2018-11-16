NASHVILLE (WSMV) - School resource officers have charged a second student in connection with Thursday's telephoned bomb threat to East Magnet High School.
According to Metro Police, the 17-year-old is being charged with making a false report of an emergency from the school building. Investigators said the 17-year-old and the previously charged 15-year-old are accused of passing around the same cellphone used to make the threat.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have charged a 15-year-old East Magnet High School student with a felony count of making a false report of an emergency after he allegedly called in a bomb threat to his school.
At least four Nashville schools received threats on Thursday morning, including East Magnet High School, East Nashville Magnet Middle School, Stratford High School and Maplewood High School.
A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said all of the threats were received by the OEM 911 Center.
Students at Stratford High School in East Nashville and at Maplewood High School in north Nashville were briefly evacuated Thursday morning.
"Threats to special events, schools and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD. Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted," said the Metro Nashville Police Department in a statement.
