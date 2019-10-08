LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole children's clothes from a clothing store.
According to investigators, the suspect entered Carter's on September 18 and put several items of clothing in her purse. She then left the store without paying for the items.
If you have any information that may help investigators identify the suspect, call Det. Jeremy Johnson with Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4337 or email johnsonj@lebanontn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.