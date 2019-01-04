SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who walked away from a Spring Hill home on Friday morning.
Agustine Conrique was last seen at 9:30 a.m. when she left from a house on Randall Lane in north Spring Hill.
She was wearing black pants, pink flip flogs and an unknown color shirt. She may have been wearing a green jacket.
Conrique is 5-feet tall with an average build and wearing glasses.
Authorities said she is mentally handicapped and speaks no English.
Police asks that citizens do not assist with a search at this time. Police are waiting for a search canine and said excessive foot traffic in the area may hinder search efforts.
Contact Spring Hill Police if you have information on Conrique’s whereabouts.
