CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a woman they say broke into a vehicle and stole several items on October 17.
The burglary took place between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Greenway on Pollard Road.
Money, an apple iPhone, and multiple debit cards were stolen from the vehicle and later used at Walmart.
Four $200 gift cards were purchased by the unidentified woman described as a black female wearing a hat, black flowery blouse, and a face mask.
Anyone that might have any information regarding this incident or able to identify the woman should contact District One Criminal Investigations at 931-648-0656, ext. 5607.
