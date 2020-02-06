NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for two young men who robbed a woman at gunpoint on Jan. 26.
Police say the robbery happened outside 3rd and Lindsley music venue/bar located in the 800 block of 3rd Ave. South.
The woman had just arrived in the venue’s parking lot when the two suspects approached her. They took her wallet, phone and her 2013 Honda Civic. Police later found the car wrecked and unoccupied at the intersection of Charles E. Davis Blvd and Greene Street.
One suspect was wearing a red and white track suit and had cat whiskers painted on his face.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous can qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.