NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men involved in a fatal shooting at Nashville Airport Inn & Suites on Atrium Way Friday night. 

Police say at around 6:36 p.m. 42-year-old Brian Kuffrey was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with significant injuries after being shot in the chest multiple times outside his room; he died from his injuries at VUMC.

Brian Kuffrey
The investigation shows Kuffrey got involved in an argument at a drug store on Donelson Pike about an hour prior to the shooting. It is believed two men from the argument came to the motel and shot Kuffrey. 

One suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a silver Jeep Cherokee and the other in the red Chrysler PT Cruiser. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

