Detectives with Metro Police are asking the public for help in identifying three men who robbed a 10-year-old boy at gunpoint on Sunday.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex parking lot on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane.
Police say the three men were in a silver 2016 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen. The suspects noticed that a young boy in the parking lot went to his mother's SUV to get his jacket. Two of the men got out of the Civic and demanded the SUV keys from the boy. In a video provided by Metro police, you can see one of the men point a gun at the boy.
The boy gave the gunmen the keys, and the three men fled in the Civic and the stolen SUV.
Another video shows a different angle of the two men getting out of the Civic prior to the robbery.
Anyone recognizing the men in the videos should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
