NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for people responsible for stabbing four people in Nashville last month.

A fight took place during the early morning hours on June 19 in the area of 25th Avenue North. Police said the fight "led to a brawl that involved more than a dozen people." 

Once the "brawl" was over, police said four people had been stabbed including a woman. That unidentified woman "was critically cut, suffered internal injuries, and required 28 staples to her stomach area," according to police.

Metro police released surveillance police of that incident on Friday in hopes of identifying those responsible. Police said they "are making progress" in the case.

Anyone with any information about this incident is to call North Precinct Police at 615-862-7012.

 

