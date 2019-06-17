NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating a man connected to the April 8 murder of Charlie Easley.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Devion Jordan.Jordan, who was 17 at the time of Easley's murder, may have cut his dreadlocks, according to police.
On April 17th, Morris Marsh, 17, was charged with Easley's murder.
Easley, who was 19, was shot multiple times near his home at the Point Breeze Apartments.
If anyone has information on the case or spots Jordan, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
