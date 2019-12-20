SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are searching for suspects who stole $500 in designer perfumes from Walgreens.
Police say the suspects entered the store on Sam Ridley Parkway on December 4 and placed the fragrances in large purses.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.
