LUTTS, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for two suspects after a pursuit Thursday morning in Wayne County.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the two suspects ran from their vehicle in the Pinhook Pike area of Lutts, TN, around 1:30 a.m.
Residents in the area are advised to lock their vehicles and pay attention to their surroundings.
One suspect is a white man with black hair who is balding on top. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. The other suspect is a white woman with light-colored hair. She was wearing a dark shirt and light pants.
If you see anyone matching these descriptions, call dispatch at 931-722-3613.
