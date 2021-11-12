NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to locate two suspects involved in an "unprovoked shooting" on Tuesday in East Nashville.
Police say a 22-year-old man was skateboarding on the road behind his girlfriend near Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike when a van pulled up and stopped.
The victim's girlfriend told investigators one of the two men, both described as Hispanic males, told the man to not skateboard in the street, pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.
The victim attempted to get onto a school bus, but children were on board and was not able to get on. He then got into a vehicle with a passerby and was driven to Skyline Medical Center where he remains in recovery with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
