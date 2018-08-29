NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for two burglars who smashed their way into a pawn shop on Murfreesboro Pike in south Nashville.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video, hoping it will help them identify the suspects.
Police said the two men used rocks to break the glass doors at Berry's Pawn and stole jewelry and several other items.
One man was wearing a blue hoodie, and the other man was in a red hoodie. Both were covering their faces with bandannas.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
RIGHT NOW: police searching for two men who smashed their way into this Nashville pawn shop off Murfreesboro Pike. We’re live at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/5diMB0zzcW— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) August 29, 2018
