NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man killed in a shooting near Nashville International Airport on Monday night.
Metro Police say 34-year-old Alexander Presley was shot and killed outside his home on the 400 block of Weaver Drive at 7:25 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses told police Presley was sitting in his car in his home's driveway when a newer model, black sedan pulled up behind him.
Two people got out of the sedan and approached Presley, before one of them fired a shot. The two then fled the scene.
Police say Presley drove to the 1300 block of School Lane where responding officers found him inside with the engine still running.
Presley died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
At this time no further suspect information is available.
