NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after three armed men forced their way into a duplex in south Nashville.
The home invasion happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Amalie Drive.
According to police, the suspects held one person at gunpoint and stole $1,000 in cash.
The suspects left the area in a four-door gray Infinit.
Investigators said they believe the residents were targeted.
