NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Florida man last Tuesday on Eighth Avenue South at Korean Veterans Boulevard.
Officers were flagged down by the victim around 3 a.m. on May 14. He reported that the suspect placed him in a choke hold and had taken his wallet and cell phone.
Police said the suspect had been seen with a woman who on May 13 used a stolen credit card a short time after it was taken from a vehicle in a parking lot at 43 Hermitage Ave. The victim in the vehicle burglary had left a pocketbook in the front seat.
Anyone who recognizes the man or woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
