NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify the armed suspect who robbed a man while the victim was broadcasting on Facebook Live last month at an apartment complex.
Police said the suspect robbed the man in the courtyard of the Dominion House apartments at 5099 Linbar Drive on April 23 while he was streaming on Facebook.
The suspect approached the man from behind and pointed a pistol to his head, taking the victim's wallet.
The armed robber is a black man who is around 6 feet tall with an average build. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or submit a mobile tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.