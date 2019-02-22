NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives in Metro's sex crimes unit are working to identify a man suspected of raping a woman late Thursday night in a parking garage.
The incident happened in the garage of the Note 16 apartments on Horton Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, lives in the apartment complex. She told police that after driving into the parking garage around 11:00 p.m., she noticed the suspect sitting on a curb outside the entrance gate. He trailed her car into the garage.
When she walked to the elevator, police say the suspect confronted her, forced her into the elevator, and put his hand over her mouth. He repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
Police say the suspect also robbed the woman of her car keys and money. He took the victim's car and fled the scene. Police later found the car at Edgehill Library.
The man is described as around six feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He is a black man with a light complexion and freckles. Police say his could be in his 20s or 30s, and he might go by the name Cory.
On Friday evening, police shared surveillance video of the man walking around the entrance of the parking garage. You can watch the video below. They say the suspect was there for about an hour before the attack occurred. Investigators believe he was waiting for a vulnerable target.
Anyone that recognizes this suspect or has information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
