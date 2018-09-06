ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the suspect wanted in a burglary and rape that happened late Wednesday afternoon at an Antioch apartment complex.
According to police, the pregnant victim jumped out of a third floor window to escape her attacker at The Overlook Apartment Homes on Bell Road. She suffered serious injuries and is still in the hospital.
Police said the suspect stole the victim's car, a dark green Toyota Camry. Video of the suspect leaving in the vehicle can be seen here.
The car was found by police Friday morning at the Hickory Trace Apartments on Hickory Hollow Place. Police said residents in the area noticed the vehicle and called authorities.
BREAKING: The 2011 Toyota Camry belonging to Wed's rape victim was recovered a short time ago from an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place. Thank; you to the citizens who noticed it and called. Investigation remains active.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 7, 2018
The incident has left residents in the area disturbed.
"I hope they catch the guy. I hope the baby is alright. I hope she doesn't have any ongoing trauma from it," said Sam Solvino.
He isn't taking any chances with his family members.
"I always walk her to and from the bus to make sure nothing happens to her," Solvino said about his daughter.
According to police, the victim returned to her apartment just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect arrived about 25 minutes before her and waited in the victim's breezeway.
Once inside the apartment, the victim decided to lay down in her bedroom. The suspect took a knife from the victim's kitchen and entered the bedroom. He told the woman not to run, stole the belongings from her purse and then raped her.
The victim was able to hit the attacker over the head with a bottle. Police said the suspect left the room after that. The victim then used the knife to cut through the screen on her window before she jumped out.
Women in the area are also on edge.
"That could have been me. That could have been my daughter. That could have been my sister," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.
News4 spoke with a 13-year-old boy who called 911 after the woman jumped from her window. He told News4 the that the woman and her husband moved in just one day before the attack.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s with a thin, muscular build. He is about 6 feet tall. The victim said he was clean-shaven and wearing a purple T-shirt, dark jeans and black and white athletic shoes.
Anyone who has information on the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
