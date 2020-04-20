NASHVILLE, TN (WSM) — Metro police are looking for the driver of a black GMC Yukon or Denali who drove away from a fatal accident.
The collision happened early Saturday morning on I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard in Joelton. Police say the driver of the SUV crashed into a motorcycle from behind.
The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash. He has been identified as 61-year-old Jon Brooks.
Police say the Denali or Yukon was manufactured between 2007 and 2014 and has front end damage. The car grill's is the same as the one in the attached photo.
Anyone who has information on this case or driver should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
