SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield Police are seeking help locating a suspect involved in an incident on Friday at Sam’s Market.
Police said warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon against Jermiah K. White following the incident at Sam’s Market on Central Avenue.
Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call Springfield Police at 615-382-6863.
