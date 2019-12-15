La Vergne Shooter

La Vergne Police are looking for this man in connection to a shooting Saturday night. 

 Courtesy: La Vergne PD

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A shooting in La Vergne sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tonya Drive. A victim was shot and taken to the hospital where he is still be treated for his injuries. 

A search is underway for a suspect. Police were still on scene into early Sunday morning. 

The La Vergne Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident to contact La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 or Rurtherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. 

