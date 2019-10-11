NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting along Buena Vista Pike early Friday morning.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rashawn Wallace. He was a student at Maplewood High School.
Five warrants have been issued against suspects in the shooting. Police sat one of the suspects, Ronnie Sims Jr., is still at large.
Keimichael Clack, 19, Logan Sadler, 26, and 22-year-old Ajah Miles are in custody. A warrant was also issued for 19-year-old Chaziah Woods, who was shot in the shoulder during the incident. He will be arrested once he's released from the hospital.
All five suspects are facing criminal homicide charges. Police believe the five were part of a plot to rob Wallace's father.
Officials tell News4 crews in the Bordeaux neighborhood that someone shot into a home hitting around 2:30 a.m. Wallace was hit along with one other person, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Metro Police say they believe a third victim who was not inside the home at the time of the shooting was also part of the incident. That victim walked into TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A K-9 unit was at the scene assisting in the investigation.
If anyone seens Ronnie Sims Jr., call police.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for details.
