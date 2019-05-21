NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting on 12th Ave south Tuesday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at 1235 12th Ave south.
The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was taken Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police say the suspect is a black man in his 20s, and that it is unclear what happened before the shooting.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
