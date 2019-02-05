NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for the suspect who broke into the Tin Roof on Broadway, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage.
A cleaning service employee arrived around 5 a.m. Tuesday and noticed the bar had been broken into.
When the employee went inside, he saw the suspect run upstairs. During all the commotion, the suspect broke a pipe, causing water to leak all over the floor.
Police said they believe the intruder broke the pipe while trying to steal liquor behind the bar. The suspect also broke into the bar's ATM.
The thief managed to escape before officers arrived.
Officers found footprints on the roof. They said they believe the intruder hopped from one honky-tonk to another to get away.
