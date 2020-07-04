MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A gunman is on the run Saturday morning after a shooting at a Murfreesboro apartment.
Police tell us the shooting happened at Midtown Estates Apartment on Battle Avenue around 7:15 a.m.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials are actively searching for the suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
