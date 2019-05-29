NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot tonight on Bell Trace Circle in Antioch.
The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. Police say the suspect suffered moderate injuries and is in stable condition.
Police say the suspect is not being very cooperative. Suspect information is limited at this time, but police say the shooter was a black male in a green shirt.
Surveillance video of the shooting shows a silver Chevrolet sedan speeding away from the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.