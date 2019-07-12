NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are working to find a serial commercial burglar who has broken into three businesses since June 11.
According to police, the suspect has broken into the follow businesses:
- Pita Pit, 121 2nd Avenue North on July 7
- 21C Museum Hotel, 221 2nd Avenue North on July 7
- Coyote Ugly, 154 2nd Avenue North on June 24
- Bourbon Street Blue & Boogie Bar, 220 Printers Alley on June 20
- Doc Holliday's Saloon, 112 2nd Avenue North on June 15
- The Stillery, 113 2nd Avenue North on June 11
Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the businesses and taking cash from the register, and is some cases he also takes liquor.
The suspect is a man appearing to be in his late 20's or early 30's. He is approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs nearly 180 pounds.
In two incidents, he was accompanied by a woman who appears to be in her 30's; she is about 5-feet 5-inches tall and has a medium build.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to conact Central Investigations at 615-862-7044 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
