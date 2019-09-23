MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a gunman after a triple shooting overnight at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on North Tennessee Blvd.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight and another was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are currently unknown. The third victim was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital with minor injuries.

The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments is in the area of Middle Tennessee State University. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5523.

